 

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

Prince Harry visited Nigeria for Invictus Games with Meghan Markle recently

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to walk all over the royals especially in the Commonwealth.

This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Harry and Meghan, following the Duke’s defiant statement.

Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Harry and Meghan are planning to walk all over the Royals especially in the Commonwealth.”

She also shared Prince Harry’s remarks he made while speaking to People magazine following his Nigeria trip.

“Harry told People magazine: ‘It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.’"

Earlier, there were reports King Charles was allegedly taking major steps against the Duke and Meghan Markle following their Nigeria trip.

King Charles was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit', it is claimed. 

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan

Prince Harry breaks silence as King Charles takes major step against him, Meghan
Will Smith shares relationship update

Will Smith shares relationship update
Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?

Kate Middleton reacts to Prince Harry's apology?
King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours
Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024

Queen Camilla surprises guests at opening session of Charleston Festival 2024
Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires video

Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now' video

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take major decision amid marital troubles
Queen Camilla gives new update on King Charles cancer treatment

Queen Camilla gives new update on King Charles cancer treatment
Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce rumors further with THIS move

Jennifer Lopez fuels Ben Affleck divorce rumors further with THIS move
Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'
Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface

Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface