Prince Harry visited Nigeria for Invictus Games with Meghan Markle recently

'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to walk all over the Royals'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to walk all over the royals especially in the Commonwealth.



This has been claimed by Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Harry and Meghan, following the Duke’s defiant statement.

Angela took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted “Harry and Meghan are planning to walk all over the Royals especially in the Commonwealth.”

She also shared Prince Harry’s remarks he made while speaking to People magazine following his Nigeria trip.

“Harry told People magazine: ‘It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support and positive change.’"

Earlier, there were reports King Charles was allegedly taking major steps against the Duke and Meghan Markle following their Nigeria trip.

King Charles was 'taking steps to stop Commonwealth inviting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit', it is claimed.