Tom Cruise makes major progress with beau Elsina Khayrova

Tom Cruise is making rapid progress in his relationship with Elsina Khayrova.

Last week, a source told Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor has "made things official" with the Russian socialite who was previously married to a oligarch named Dimitry Tsvetkov.

“It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item.They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy,” they told the outlet.

Now, another insider told Page Six that the Mission Impossible actor has also with Elsina's son and daughter from her previous marriage.

On the other hand, Tom has three children.

He adopted Isabella and son Connor with ex Nicole Kidman, in 1992 and 1995, respectively. The actor also shares a daughter named Suti with ex wife Katie Holmes.

Tom and Elsina first met when a friend brought her to one of his posh Sunday tea parties at his Hyde Park penthouse in London.