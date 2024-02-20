 
menu
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, reportedly look forward to reuniting in the future

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Afflecks flick amid Lopezs warning?
Photo: Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?

Jennifer Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck is reportedly reuniting with Jennifer Garner soon.

As fans will know, ahead of her new album’s release a seemingly ‘possessive’ side of the 54-year-old multihyphenate was exposed in a interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna.

During this sit down, the multihyphenate took part in a game called “This Is Me… Now & Then,” and was asked whether she “gets jealous when someone hits on her significant other.”

Jennifer responded to this query by warning such 'flirty' females, “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me.”

Now, as per the latest findings of Fox News, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner might be joining him for the upcoming flick called Animals.

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are reportedly in talks to team up for his upcoming movie.

The publication even reports that the Elektra alum is "in negotiations" to act alongside the Good Will Hunting alum Matt Damon in the upcoming crime thriller, which is expected to start filming March 2024.

For those unversed, another report from The Hollywood Reporter established that the project will be helmed by Ben Affleck while his longtime pal Matt Damon will also partake as a producer. 

Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Prince Harry lacks ‘direction' after he was ‘caught off guard' with King Charles diagnosis
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
Adele breaks silence on cosmetic procedure rumours
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
‘Stranger Things 5' cast's hefty salaries revealed: Millie Bobby Brown tops list
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Sydney Sweeney hits out 'fake' trainer on internet
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role video
Prince Harry warned only a ‘massive, tectonic shift' can return royal role
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Kate Garraway gets candid about a special moment from Derek Draper' funeral
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Sarah Ferguson pens desperate plea to public after cancer scare
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Florence Pugh and Paul Mescal spark dating rumors with BAFTA party meet up
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Hollywood patience runs out for Dakota Johnson?
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Christiana Aguilera drops fresh confessions about kids
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian gives into fan pressure after comparison with Bianca Censori
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother
Prince George receives shock news about his godmother