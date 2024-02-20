Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who is now married to Jennifer Lopez, reportedly look forward to reuniting in the future

Photo: Jennifer Garner to star in Ben Affleck's flick amid Lopez's warning?

Jennifer Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck is reportedly reuniting with Jennifer Garner soon.

As fans will know, ahead of her new album’s release a seemingly ‘possessive’ side of the 54-year-old multihyphenate was exposed in a interview with Today With Hoda & Jenna.

During this sit down, the multihyphenate took part in a game called “This Is Me… Now & Then,” and was asked whether she “gets jealous when someone hits on her significant other.”

Jennifer responded to this query by warning such 'flirty' females, “Don’t play with me. Do not play with me.”

Now, as per the latest findings of Fox News, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner might be joining him for the upcoming flick called Animals.

Ben Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are reportedly in talks to team up for his upcoming movie.

The publication even reports that the Elektra alum is "in negotiations" to act alongside the Good Will Hunting alum Matt Damon in the upcoming crime thriller, which is expected to start filming March 2024.

For those unversed, another report from The Hollywood Reporter established that the project will be helmed by Ben Affleck while his longtime pal Matt Damon will also partake as a producer.