The Madame Webb actress Dakota Johnson appears happy and relaxed while ‘vacationing’ with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson relaxed with Beau Chris Martin

The 50 Shades of Grey actress went on a Mexican gateway with Beau, days after the premiere of her latest film Madame Webb.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Marti, who had been in a relationship for years, were seen enjoying a day together at Punta Mita, Mexico.

“They stayed in Punta Mita for a few days. They seemed happy. It was just the two of them. They hung out on the beach. Dakota read a book. They also did yoga and meditation.”, a source told People magazine.

The source revealed that the trip was planned at last minute when the couple appeared “relaxing, talking, reading, swimming, walking, and holding hands”, and returned to Los Angeles shortly after.

For those unversed, Chris Martin got married to the American actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 but the couple ‘consciously uncoupled’ in 2016.

“We just didn't quite fit together”, Paltrow told People magazine at the time.

The following year, the musician sparked dating rumors with actress Dakota Johnson after the pair were seen in a sushi park in Los Angeles getting ‘cozy’ and ‘laughing’ together.

After briefly splitting in 2019, the pair had been going strong ever since with Johnson showing up at Coldplay concerts to show her support. Nonetheless, the duo had kept their relationship private to enjoy a life away from the eye of the public.