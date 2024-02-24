Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling claim that they still remain to be the closest friends

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling announced the end of their marriage via social media posts.

On Friday, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker and her 32-year-old husband took to their Instagram stories to make separate statements.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Ellie wrote.



Claiming that they remain to be the “closest friends,” the 37-year-old singer continued: "We have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

She also shared a message from the art dealer which read: "Hi people - hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something about mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear.”

The statement claimed that he and Ellie made the decision “some time ago.”

He continued: "Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."