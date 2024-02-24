 
menu
Saturday, February 24, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling claim that they still remain to be the closest friends

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 24, 2024

Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage
Ellie Goulding, Caspar Jopling announce separation after 4 years of marriage

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling announced the end of their marriage via social media posts.

On Friday, the Love Me Like You Do hitmaker and her 32-year-old husband took to their Instagram stories to make separate statements.

"In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," Ellie wrote.

Claiming that they remain to be the “closest friends,” the 37-year-old singer continued: "We have been successfully co-parenting with our son's best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

She also shared a message from the art dealer which read: "Hi people - hope you're having a good day. I feel (sadly) that I need to say something about mine and Ellie's current relationship, that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear.”

The statement claimed that he and Ellie made the decision “some time ago.”

He continued: "Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this - and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar."

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry say goodbye to old feud with 'sweet' move
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Meghan Markle no longer needs Prince Harry after ‘shoving' irons in the fire
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Taylor Swift fans offered rare job opportunity in London museum
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's built the Berlin Wall ‘down the middle' of Prince Harry
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Amy Schumer breaks silence on hateful comments online
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Enrique Iglesias launches 'achingly beautiful' new song
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied spend family time amid divorce rumors
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon video
Drew Barrymore receives 'crazy' surprise from Jimmy Fallon
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
Prince Harry's royal split is ‘trickling down' into Montecito
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
SZA announces the drop of new song 'Saturn': Watch
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Shrek 2' set for re-release on its 20th anniversary
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date
'Harry Potter' TV series set to release on THIS date