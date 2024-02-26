Prince Harry advised to stay away from King Charles amid cancer battle

Prince Harry has been urged to stay away from King Charles amid his cancer treatment

Prince Harry rushed to see his father King Charles as his cancer diagnosis came earlier this month, but now he’s being told to “back off” as the King takes on cancer.

The Duke of Sussex hopped on a plane right away after Charles’ diagnosis came, but ended up only meeting him for half-an-hour at Clarence House. The King then departed for Sandringham to rest for a week, meanwhile, Harry returned to his family in the US.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine said: "The stress of Prince Harry’s impulsive behaviour cannot have helped the King’s health.”

"He loves his son but never knows what he is going to do next. To a man of his vintage – he is 76 this year – the idea of someone flying 11 hours across the Atlantic to see him for less than an hour is madness,” she told Fabulous.

Ingrid also noted the effort the Duke himself had to put in to travel to the U.K., saying, "The carbon footprint: the cost of first class return flights - over £6,000 - and the mental stress for someone as sensitive as Harry is not what his father could have wanted.”

She added: "How much happier he would have been I imagine if Harry had waited a while and then spent some quality time with his dad during his recovery. Of course, it was touching of Harry to rush to his dad but in reality, it can’t have done much good for either of them."