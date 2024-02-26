 
Monday, February 26, 2024
Melanie Walker

Wendy William's son links her FTD diagnosis with 'alcoholism'

Wendy William's medical team confirmed her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in a press release last week

Melanie Walker

Wendy Williams’ son made a saddening revelation about his mother’s frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

In the two-part documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, Kevin Hunter Jr. claimed that the former TV show presenter’s alcoholism is the main cause behind her illness which messed up her “headspace and brain.”

“I was able to really learn more about things going on with my mother internally,” the 23-year-old said in the recent episode which premiered on Sunday.

He added, “Doctors basically said that because she was drinking so much, it was starting to affect her headspace and her brain. So, I think they said it was alcohol-induced dementia.”

According to Page Six, Wendy learned about her brain damage in 2019 when got herself admitted in a Florida rehab facility, but didn’t find out about her FTD diagnosis until 2023.

Last week, her medical team said in a press release: “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires.”

