Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

Hilary Duff arranges a fancy tea party for kids: See pics

American actress Hilary Duff throws an elegant tea party for her kids and 98 other friends, as per her recent Instagram post

Melanie Walker

The multi-hyphenate Hilary Duff took to her social media to share a glimpse into the luxurious tea party she had just thrown for her daughters Mae, 2 and Banks, 5.

Hilary shared a carousel post on her Instagram starting with a picture of Mae in a fine cream-coloured dress and her finest pearls. 

The two-year-old paired her dress with a small gold necklace, an oversized bow, a black and white handbag and tiny gloves. The two year old appeared shy as she posed for a picture.

Banks also rocked the tea party in a blue blazer that went well with the theme. The 5 year old donned a pearl necklace and paired it with an oversized head bow. She completed her look with an umbrella as she posed with her sister in front of a paper flower wall.

The mother of two also posed for a group photo sporting a white knitted cardigan, as she smiled looking down at Mae.

The tea party was not only fancy outfits but a fancy feast too as the kids indulged in tea, fruits, doughnuts and jam sandwiches.

Hilary captioned the post, “Mission: annual Montessori tea party …… to me and all the moms who made this lit for 98 little nuggets - we destroyed and how tired are you still ??”, and the comment section was amazed by this chic display.

One wrote, “I’m sorry - is this the cutest thing I’ve ever seen or what??”.

Another chimed in, “I’m Montessori certified and I approve of this. SO cute!”.

A third user went to appreciate Hilary’s efforts and wrote, “Hilary is such a stellar mommy.”

While a fourth admired the elegant event and shared, “Their outfits! All the tea party details are stunning!”.

For those unversed, Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in 2019, with whom she shares two daughters with one on the way. She also has a son Luca Cruz, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

