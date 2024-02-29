Miley Cyrus mom Tish Cyrus accused of pursuing Dominic Purcell while he was dating her daughter Noah

Inside Miley Cyrus family drama: Did Tish really have eyes on daughter Noah’s boyfriend?

Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish Cyrus made headlines after she was accused of eyeing Dominic Purcell while he was allegedly dating her daughter Noah Cyrus.



Reports of a feud between Tish and Noah were reported when the former tied the knot with the Prison Break star in August last year after parting ways from Billy Ray Cyrus post 30 years.

At the time, insiders claimed that Noah and her brother Braison had taken their father’s side and snubbed their mom’s wedding as a protest.

However, latest report by Us Weekly has revealed that Dominic Purcell was dating Noah when Tish “pursued” him even though she was aware of her daughter’s relationship.

The tipster claimed that Noah was not invited to Tish’s wedding and that Miley Cyrus had to have “armed security guards” outside her house in case her sister shows up and creates any drama.

“The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think],” added the insider. “Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

But latest report published by Page Six has revealed that the sensational news about Dominic’s relationship with Noah are “dumb gossip.”

The insider who has worked closely with Tish has dismissed all reports of her “stealing” her daughter’s lover. “Tish is both an amazing mom and an incredible person,” they said.

“I hope I can be as good a mom as she is. I feel bad for her that people are gossiping about her.”