Thursday, February 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry issued grave UK warning amid Kate Middleton comma fears

Prince Harry has just been handed a grave warning over his future with King Charles

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Prince Harry’s future with King Charles has sparked a number of warnings by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by the late Queen Elizabeths former press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with the Mail Online.

There he said, “A visit of 30 minutes, where he said he was lucky to jump on the plane after almost four years of antagonising, is not going to pave over the cracks - not to mention his brother and the rest of the family.”

To make matters worse, “He has rubbished them for four years,” so “I don't see a forthcoming invitation from the family (to come back). You have got to remember the late Queen made it very clear either you are in or you are out.”

During the course of the chat he also said, “Making these sort of olive branch offers to come in and help the family, there's still the question of his commercial obligations - they won't go away. It goes right against the grain of what the late Queen said.”

“Suggesting coming back would inevitably mean public appearances - but there is the question of whether the British public would want to see him.”

“We must remember he did the interview when Prince Philip was very sick and the Queen was suffering from mobility issues, and getting frailer by the day - all this was happening while Harry and Megan were doing their thing rubbishing the family.’

Before concluding he also added anther attack in his list and said, “We had one hour of Oprah, six hours of Netflix and over 400 pages of Harry's book, Spare. Are we asking the royal family to turn the other cheek? That's a big ask.”

