Prince William is allegedly having a hard time accepting the success Prince Harry’s Invictus Games has

Prince William ‘cannot stand’ Prince Harry’s success in the US?

Prince William has reportedly been a bit jealous of Prince Harry’s project Invictus Games, since its inception.

Claims about this have been presented by royal correspondent and expert Robert Jobson.

He weighed in on things during an interview with ABC News.

There he began by admitting, “It's been very successful since its outset.”

For those unversed the Invictus Games are a multi-sport event that was first held back in 2014 and puts wounded sick and injured veterans and servicemen at the forefront for tests of strength, grit and tenacity.

“It doesn't come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and [Harry has] been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive.”

“But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone. I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”