Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Royal experts react to Prince William's latest move as Kate Middleton recuperates from surgery

Piers Morgan has also expressed his concerns over Prince William's latest move

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Royal experts have raised their voice after Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, at the eleventh hour, citing “personal” reasons.

Kensington Palace has refused to disclose further information about the future king’s absence but insisted that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, “continues to be doing well”.

Reacting to Prince William’s absence, royal expert Angela Levin tweeted “People are telling me that they are "so worried" about the Royal Family and now William said he wasn't attending his godfather's funeral due to " a personal matter."

Royal expert Richard Palmer tweeted, “Curious. Prince William has pulled out of attending a memorial service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, today for King Constantine of Greece, citing a personal matter.

“William called the family to apologise. It’s understood that the Princess of Wales is doing well in her recovery.”

“Prince William’s future engagements are not expected to be affected by this ‘personal matter’”, said another expert Cameron Walker.


