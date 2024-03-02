Dwayne Johnson expresses remorse while honoring late father 

Dwayne Johnson penned a heartfelt note for his late wrestler dad Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson penned a heartfelt note for his dad Rocky "Soulman" Johnson in the honor of Black History Month.

The former WWE icon, who will be reviving his role as Maui in Moana sequel, shared a remembrance video of his wrestler dad with My Old Man by Zac Brown playing in the background.

Speaking of his late dad, who passed away in 2020 at age 75, Dwayne penned: “Just delivering flowers to heaven to my old man, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson.”

“My dad, along with ‘Mr USA’ Tony Atlas made pro wrestling history by becoming the first ever Black Heavyweight Tag Team Champions for the @wwe,” he listed Rocky’s achievements.

Dwayne added: “He came up the hard way, and trail-blazed for all of us men of color - in any sport & level of entertainment. But it was also very important to him to pave the way for all men, any color - it didn’t matter.”

However, he does regret not being by his dad’s side while he was on his deathbed.

“My regret in this life is that I never had a chance to say goodbye to him, because he died suddenly. I regret not reconciling our complicated father/son s**t before I lost him. Raised me with tough fatherly love and an even tougher hand,” he continued.