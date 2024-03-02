Taylor Swift recalls childhood memories at first Singapore 'Eras Tour' show

Taylor Swift performed her first 'Eras Tour' concert in Singapore on March 2, 2024

Taylor Swift just reflected on why Singapore holds a special place in her heart as she linked the country to family memories.



In a video uploaded by a fan on their X account, formerly known as Twitter, the Lover crooner can be heard discussing the significance of Singapore to her in the latest Eras Tour stop.

"My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore," Taylor said referring to her mother, Andrea Swift.

"So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life," the musician added at the stage of National Stadium, Singapore.

Taylor continued, "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world."

"I already love you. We're going to have a blast tonight," the singer concluded as she kicked off the first of six shows at Singapore.