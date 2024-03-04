Sam Asghari showers love on Britney Spears after calling it quits in latest interview

Sam Asghari reminisces about Britney Spears marriage: ‘It as a blessing’

Sam Asghari showered love on his ex-wife Britney Spears while reflecting on their marriage, which only lasted one year, following 6-year relationship.



The aspiring actor did not speak ill of the popstar as he dished on how he “hates people” who publically bash their exes after their relationship could not work out.

Speaking with People Magazine, Asghari said of his romance with Spears, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time.”

“And people grow apart and people move on,” he added, before explaining, “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

“That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life,” he added.

Asghari went on to say that his past was “a blessing and beautiful” as he approaches his 30th birthday months after his shocking divorce from the Princess of Pop.

“I always have the most positive mindset about life. My experiences in life have shaped me into the man I am today. I will continue growing,” Asghari said.

“I come from a place where we celebrate our past,” he said. “I look back fondly. My past was a blessing and beautiful.”