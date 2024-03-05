 
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner spills on Kim Kardashian's marriage plans

Kris Jenner's statement comes amid Kim Kardashian's romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr.

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Kris Jenner has finally revealed Kim Kardashian’s future plans amid her romance rumors with Odell Beckham Jr.

On Saturday, the momager attended the AmfAR Palm Beach fundraiser in which she shared that her 43-year-old daughter has no plans to get married “yet.”

According to PEOPLE, Kim said that “there will not be any weddings in her family as long as she and Kim have no marriage plans.”

“All of us are just having fun,” she added about herself as well as daughter Kendall Jenner, who is rumored to be reconciling with her ex NBA star Devin Booker.

Kris made the comments at a tributary fundraiser, for Dionne Warwick and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger hosted by the Foundation for AIDS Research, alongside her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The update comes after an insider revealed that Khloe Kardashian, who previously dated Odell, is reportedly concerned over Kim getting a bit too serious with the NFL player.

“Khloé is shocked that Kim is taking Odell seriously,” the tipster shared with Heat World.

They also addressed that earlier Khloe approved of the pair’s romance by thinking that “he was a nice enough guy,” before admitting, “but he can definitely be a bit of a player, and she can’t believe Kim’s choosing to ignore that.”

