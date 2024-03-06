 
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey; Who inspires Ice Spice the most?

In her recent interview, Ice Spice named a specific hitmaker that she has always been 'obsessed' with

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 06, 2024

Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey; Who inspires Ice Spice the most?
Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey; Who inspires Ice Spice the most?

Ice Spice opened up about her inspiration.

The 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Isis Gaston, recently shared that she’s “obsessed” with Lana Del Rey.

Calling the Cinnamon Girl crooner one of her “favorite hitmakers” of all time, Ice said to Billboard, “I would say Lana Del Rey - I’m obsessed with her, and I feel like all of her songs are hits, even the ones that aren’t as big as the others.”

She also mentioned Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Drake and Nicki Minaj as some of her other favorite singers.

“Rihanna, too. I have both [her and Del Rey’s] vinyls. Taylor Swift. Of course, Nicki Minaj. Drake. The list is long!” the Barbie World rapper shared.

Ice then went on to reveal advice she received from the Lover crooner, however, she was initially hesitant to share her words of wisdom.

"When I was in the studio with Taylor, I’ll never forget.She told me, ‘No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine,’” she spilled.

