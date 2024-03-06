Prince William has just been called out for his decision to leave an event at the last minute due to personal reasons

Prince William slammed for ‘plunging off the deep end’, staging freak out’

Prince William’s decision to leave an event at the last minute has just been called out because experts have branded it a bid to “plunge the internet off the deep end” and staging a “global freakout.”

Insights regarding the Princes’ actions yesterday have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on Prince William’s decision to pull out of a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece at the last minute, and having Prince Andrew take the helm.

According to Ms Elser, “the last week has proven that the prince is more than willing to bet a hell of a lot – and is only doubling down – no matter how ‘high-risk’ his current strategy might be.”

“Given that Kate the Princess of Wales is currently recuperating from abdominal surgery, global panic stations were reached in sub four seconds, breaking the land speed record for incipient madness,” she also added while referencing the entire uproar that came of Prince William’s “personal reasons.”

Before concluding though she also chimed in to say, “with a dearth of any information or clue about what this ‘personal matter’ might have been, the Internet decided to plunge off the deep end and stage a global, collective freak out.”