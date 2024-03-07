 
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?

Tish Cyrus is facing accusation of allegedly 'stealing' daughter Noah's ex flame Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus seems to care about Dominic Purcell more than her daughter Noah.

The update comes after recent reports suggested that the 54-year-old stole and married her youngest child's ex flame.

Now, an insider told US Weekly that Tish is “not open to any reconciliation” with Noah who also refuses to talk with her older sister, Miley Cyrus.

“Miley is devastated that her family's been torn apart,” the insider noted and added that she feels “caught in the middle” of the drama.

The source further noted that the Grammy winner is trying her best to clear the air between her mother and youngest sister, but also feels that their family's rift is “beyond repair at this time.”

Previously, Entertainment Tonight reported that Tish was the one who did not invite Noah and her son Braison to her wedding and “blocked them” on Instagram after she approached Dominic.

Moreover, she also hired security at her ceremony to keep the duo out of it.

A source also told the outlet that Noah and Dominic, who share a 30 year age gap, dated before the latter pursued her mother and that Tish "did not steal" the actor. 

