Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego

Meghan Markle is upset by Kate Middleton’s current health scare

Meghan Markle is seemingly trying to make amends with Kate Middleton and the rest of the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has announced the next instalment of her podcast Archetypes, is branded a ‘kind’ person who wants to be humble.

Royal author Tom Quinn said: “Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting, but she's terrified that if things are not patched up with the Royal Family Harry will cease to be a brand asset and brand Sussex will suffer, so she is putting out feelers now that both Kate and Charles are ill.”

He tells Mirror: “Underneath the huge ego, Meghan is actually a kind person and she was shocked by Kate's recent serious operation and Charles' cancer diagnosis."