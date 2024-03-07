Camila Cabello discussed a relatable relationship frenzy she experiences

Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit

Camila Cabello just revealed a very relatable and “impulsive” urge to text and get back together with her exes.

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old pop star, openly discussed her point of view on reconciling with a former romantic partner.

The Senorita crooner revealed that her rather “impulsive” qualities have led her to contact former boyfriends, candidly stating how she briefly reunited with Shawn Mendes in spring 2023, two years after they called off their relationship.

“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” the Fifth Harmony alum stated in the podcast as she talked about getting in touch with her exes, stating she finds it “helpful.”

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” Cabello added, continuing, “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that.”

“I opted for that route,” Camila Cabello said, referencing how she got back together with Shawn Mendes for brief time period in 2023, following their relationship that ended back in November 2021.