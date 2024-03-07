 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit

Camila Cabello discussed a relatable relationship frenzy she experiences

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive habit
Camila Cabello reveals THIS ‘impulsive' habit

Camila Cabello just revealed a very relatable and “impulsive” urge to text and get back together with her exes.

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy podcast, the 27-year-old pop star, openly discussed her point of view on reconciling with a former romantic partner.

The Senorita crooner revealed that her rather “impulsive” qualities have led her to contact former boyfriends, candidly stating how she briefly reunited with Shawn Mendes in spring 2023, two years after they called off their relationship.

“I, personally, I think it’s known, I’m a fan,” the Fifth Harmony alum stated in the podcast as she talked about getting in touch with her exes, stating she finds it “helpful.”

“I’m kind of impulsive in that way, I would say,” Cabello added, continuing, “If I feel it, I say it and I’m not really good at not doing that.”

“I opted for that route,” Camila Cabello said, referencing how she got back together with Shawn Mendes for brief time period in 2023, following their relationship that ended back in November 2021.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin gets take a gigantic step for love
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Gal Gadot celebrates birth of fourth baby daughter
Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert
Niall Horan surprises fans with ‘Night Changes' rendition at latest concert
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Kate Middleton is like Queen Elizabeth II ‘in so many ways'
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Ryan Gosling reveals why 'The Fall Guy' is already special to him
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Meghan Markle worried about Kate Middleton behind ‘huge' ego
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Kensington Palace ‘calm' as public creates ‘chaos' about Kate Middleton
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik's cameo in 'Young Sheldon' finale CONFIRMED
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Tish Cyrus chooses Dominic Purcell over making amends with daughter Noah?
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories
Kate Middleton's 'silent' health update sparks conspiracy theories
Meghan Markle poses for honesty, ‘vulnerability' on Archetypes first look
Meghan Markle poses for honesty, ‘vulnerability' on Archetypes first look
Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone
Sophie Turner steps out with beau Peregrine Pearson & Emma Stone