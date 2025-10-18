Glen Powel talks 'authentic reaction' in nerve racking 'The Running Man' scene

Glen Powel says fans will see authentic reaction in nerve racking 'The Running Man' scene

Glen Powell has had a “nerve racking" time filming The Running Man and the audience will likely get to see his real reactions in the film.

Powell attended the New York Comic Con, where he spoke about filming the new thriller, which is based on Stephen King’s novel, and a remake of the 1987 film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"There were a few explosions that hit me in the face," the Twisters star told People, adding, "and a fire extinguisher that exploded before it was supposed to, that definitely took me by surprise."

In the thriller, Powell plays Ben Richards, a man who takes part in a sadistic game where hunters are hired to kill competitors. Richards wants to win the money to be able to pay for his sick daughter’s treatment.

The Top Gun: Maverick star prefers to be surprised on set.

"I always try to keep myself surprised because that’s all the good stuff, you never want to be too surefooted on a set," he explained.

Powell revealed that audience will see his “authentic reactions” in a particular scene when his character falls "down the side of a building."

"They let a cable loose a little before I thought it was going to be let loose," he recalled with a laugh.

"If you fall even just a couple [of] feet down the side of a building when you’re not expecting it, it’s a little nerve-racking,” Powell explained.

As for favorite stunts, Powell says jumping off an exploding bridge lingers in his memory, as does the movie’s “hand-to-hand combat.”