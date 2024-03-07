Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes

Prince William may be open to reconciliation with Prince Harry, per Gary Goldsmith

Prince William always has an olive branch extended for estranged brother Prince Harry, per Gary Goldsmith.

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary joined Celebrity Big Brother recently and has since been dishing on royal dynamics, his most recent claim being that the Prince of Wales is always open to reconciling with the Duke of Sussex.

"William surely must be furious to have the weight of it all on his shoulders?,” noted Gary.

"[William's] done an amazing job in that horrible situation. He's had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang. I desperately feel that that's the case. It's difficult to get a real judgement," he added.

He also weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s use of the Sussex title, saying, "I genuinely think that [the family] should take the titles away.”

Meanwhile, Gary has also shared some information on the Princess of Wales’ recovery after her abdominal surgery.

"I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world. And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else,” he said.