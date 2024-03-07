 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes

Prince William may be open to reconciliation with Prince Harry, per Gary Goldsmith

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

file footage

Prince William always has an olive branch extended for estranged brother Prince Harry, per Gary Goldsmith.

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary joined Celebrity Big Brother recently and has since been dishing on royal dynamics, his most recent claim being that the Prince of Wales is always open to reconciling with the Duke of Sussex.

"William surely must be furious to have the weight of it all on his shoulders?,” noted Gary.

"[William's] done an amazing job in that horrible situation. He's had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang. I desperately feel that that's the case. It's difficult to get a real judgement," he added.

He also weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s use of the Sussex title, saying, "I genuinely think that [the family] should take the titles away.”

Meanwhile, Gary has also shared some information on the Princess of Wales’ recovery after her abdominal surgery.

Read more: Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans

"I spoke to her mum, my sister, she's getting the best care in the world. And all the family's done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else,” he said. 

Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans video
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning video
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe video
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession video
King Charles' cancer ‘far too dangerous' as Prince William ‘scrambles' over succession
Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles
Prince Harry ‘reached out' to Prince William before UK trip to meet King Charles
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules' video
Prince William bashed over ‘entitlement': ‘Wants to play by his own rules'
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Check Taylor Swift's ‘strategic move' amid hit Eras tour
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Cillian Murphy to take over James Bond role after Daniel Craig?
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery video
Princess Kate takes key measure to return to work amid recovery
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about her bonus babies
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans
Demi Lovato gives insights into her upcoming wedding plans