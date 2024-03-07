Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'

Thursday, March 07, 2024
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are seemingly in contact with one another.
Amid Kate’s recovery from an abdominal surgery, Meghan has reached out to the sister-in-law to express her concerns.
Speaking about the newfound bond of the two Royal Family members, author Tom Quinn said: "She has already made contact with Kate as she has with her father-in-law to wish them both a speedy recovery but this is still at the formal stage and it is likely to stay there - it doesn't have real warmth because of all that has happened in the past."
He further told Mirror.co.uk: "Kate is fine with all the good wishes but reluctant to forgive and forget - she just doesn't trust Meghan not to go public if there is a misunderstanding or the slightest disagreement. Some kind of relationship will develop - from Meghan's point of view primarily for the sake of brand Sussex - but it will always be superficial. Kate and Meghan can't go back to trusting each other."