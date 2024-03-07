 
menu
Thursday, March 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle contacts Kate Middleton without ‘real warmth'

Meghan Markle is reaching out to Kate Middleton

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, March 07, 2024

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are seemingly in contact with one another.

Amid Kate’s recovery from an abdominal surgery, Meghan has reached out to the sister-in-law to express her concerns.

Speaking about the newfound bond of the two Royal Family members, author Tom Quinn said: "She has already made contact with Kate as she has with her father-in-law to wish them both a speedy recovery but this is still at the formal stage and it is likely to stay there - it doesn't have real warmth because of all that has happened in the past."

He further told Mirror.co.uk: "Kate is fine with all the good wishes but reluctant to forgive and forget - she just doesn't trust Meghan not to go public if there is a misunderstanding or the slightest disagreement. Some kind of relationship will develop - from Meghan's point of view primarily for the sake of brand Sussex - but it will always be superficial. Kate and Meghan can't go back to trusting each other."

Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Kanye West controversies become his music enemy number one
Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?
Bradley Cooper unsure about debuting Gigi Hadid romance at Oscars?
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Reese Witherspoon's romantic life has ‘interesting' update
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Meghan Markle ‘Suits' co-star knows she would ‘love to act again'
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Timothee Chalamet wants Austin Butler in his Bob Dylan movie
Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code video
Zack Snyder wants Batman to break his moral code
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle reconnect but ‘can't trust each other'
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes video
Prince William ready to reconcile with Prince Harry? Gary Goldsmith dishes
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans video
Prince Harry gets what he ‘wished for' as he's excluded from succession plans
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning video
Prince Harry's future in UK exposed amid King Charles' succession planning
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe video
Netflix cast takes sigh of relief from dodging ‘cancellation' axe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally snubbed by close pal due to royal rivalry