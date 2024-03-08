Why Princess Kate's mom Carole couldn't stop Gary from joining ‘CBB'

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary has joined 'Celebrity Big Brother' against Royal Family's interest, per an expert

Princess Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has joined Celebrity Big Brother, and begun dishing about the Royal Family. Kate’s mom Carole Middleton would’ve tried to stop her brother from joining the show, if only he’d told her about his plans.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Gary likely didn’t inform his sister about his plans to join the reality show. She told The Mirror, "I don't know whether he told Carole about going in. He said that Catherine is difficult to get hold of at the best of times so I'm quite sure he didn't get hold of her to say, 'By the way, I'm going into the Big Brother house.' If Carole knew I'm sure she would have read him the riot act. So I think he almost certainly has gone against his family and their better judgement - and for what?"

Jennie also weighed in on whether she thinks Carole and Gary are in touch: "Not anymore! I rather doubt that he did tell her because she would have been against it and there would have been a massive family row! And why would he bother telling her? I don't know but I'm sure if he had told her she would have tried to persuade him not to.

The expert is of the opinion that Gary’s joining CBB has created another Royal Family feud: “So now we have another family rift - they've got rifts going on all over the place now - Gary, Meghan's side of the family and Harry's side of the family. And now Carole and Gary and Catherine and William."