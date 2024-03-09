Matthew Perry's ex reveals key signs of his ‘decline' before tragic death

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards noticed key signs of his decline before his death

Matthew Perry’s ex-girlfriend Kayti Edwards has revealed the signs of his decline before his passing due to ketamine overdose.

Kayti, who also served as his assistant, says she noticed changes in the Friends star’s appearance before his death that signified his worsening condition.

During the last few months of his life, Matthew’s public appearances left Kayti concerned due to his disheveled look. She noted: “He’s normally very clean and well manicured. That’s how I knew him.”

"He even had a full face wash routine. But then I started looking at pictures and it was clear that he had started declining, which I can guess was that he was probably battling, being sober and not being sober. He just didn’t care anymore, he just gave up," she added.

Kayti also recalled her last meeting with the Fools Rush In star, saying, "I ran into him at this little juice bar called the Vitamin Barn in Malibu, and we sat down and chatted for ages.”

At the time of the chat, Matthew was engaged to Molly Hurwitz and eager to get married as he "always craved a family."

"Having children was a big part of his dream. He felt like he was getting older, so it did not surprise me that he was getting married so quickly. He felt this clock was ticking," she added.