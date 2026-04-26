'The Mummy 4' starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz gets new release date

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weiz will reunite as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan

The sands are shifting sooner than expected as The Mummy 4 gets a new release date.

According to Deadline, The Mummy 4 has officially moved up its release date, bringing back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as beloved adventurers Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan earlier than planned.

The long-awaited sequel, originally slated for May 19, 2028, will now hit theaters on October 15, 2027. The shake-up sees the film swap dates with the upcoming Miami Vice reboot, signaling growing momentum behind Universal’s revived franchise.

The project marks a major return to form after the original trilogy stalled following the lukewarm reception to The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor — where Weisz was replaced by Maria Bello — and the failed The Mummy led by Tom Cruise in 2017.

Now, with Fraser and Weisz back in the fold, the studio appears confident in reigniting the adventure series that defined late ’90s blockbuster cinema. Also set to return is John Hannah as Evelyn’s cowardly, wealth-obsessed, but ultimately loving brother Jonathan Carnahan.

Behind the camera, directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are steering the project, with a script from David Coggeshall.

Production is reportedly eyeing an August 2026 start, with the filmmakers promising a PG-13 tone that still aims to “take some risks.”