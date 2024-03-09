 
Saturday, March 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Madame Web' bosses react to Dakota Johnson's 'scathing comments'

Dakota Johnson receives severe backlash over unprofessional behaviour after 'Madame Web' failure

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, March 09, 2024

Photo: Madame Web bosses react to Dakota Johnsons scathing comments
Photo: 'Madame Web' bosses react to Dakota Johnson's 'scathing comments'

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in hot waters for ‘dragging’ her superhero movie, Madame Web.

For the unfamiliar, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum previously talked about the box office failure of her newest project in a chat with Bustle.

In this conversation, Dakota slammed the decision making “committee” of the flick for its downfall, as per Variety.

After these comments, the movie's production house is reportedly furious at the actress, who failed to take ‘responsibility’ for her work.

An insider privy to Daily Mail recently shared, “Lots of people at Sony are questioning her star power, and how she reacted to this failure will likely come back to haunt her.”

The insider even mentioned that the production house is completely fine with Sydney Sweeney’s SNL joke about the movie, “but producers and Sony aren't laughing over Dakota's continued dragging of how she sees the fallout of Madame Web and how she isn't taking any responsibility for its lackluster results.”

“Not every movie is going to work, but a lot of hard work is put towards even bad movies and for your star to s*** on it is a bad look,” the source said before moving to another topic. 

