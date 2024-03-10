Demi Lovato opened up about the hate comments she still receives after spending decades in the industry

Demi Lovato breaks silence on online hate: 'I've evolved'

Demi Lovato opened up about the trolls and hate comments she receives online.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the 31-year-old singer revealed that she doesn’t pay much heed to the negative comments anymore, and that her relationship with social media has "evolved."

"My relationship with social media has evolved over the years from looking to the internet for validation to not looking at internet comments at all. If I happen to see something negative, it doesn't affect me the way that it used to," she said.

While she thinks her age and time in the industry might be a factor behind her carefree attitude, Demi hopes her new approach is here to stay.

"And I don't know if that's just with age or how many years I've been in the public eye, I just don't let it sit with me the way that it used to. It doesn't hold power over me the way that it used to. And that's really refreshing, and it's like I don't mind what other people have to say about me,” she continued.

Demi also chose to be the bigger person and explained why she has “compassion" for her online critics.

"I have an understanding that the people that are commenting mean things that lack awareness or they lack self-love and respect because anybody that's navigating from a higher sense of good, they're not going to comment anything like that on someone's page," she said.