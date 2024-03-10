Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date night post-concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Night Out in Singapore

Taylor Swift and the NFL star Travis Kelce took romance to new heights during their recent date night in Singapore.

Despite their busy schedules, the power couple found time to explore the city during Swift's Eras Tour.



A fan captured the couple strolling hand in hand through a shopping center.

Another picture showed the duo in a sweet exchange as Swift looked into Kelce's eyes lovingly. Taylor donned a navy mini dress with her blonde locks down, while Travis opted for a casual buttoned-up shirt and black jeans.

Social media erupted with admiration for the couple's adorable moments, praising their undeniable chemistry. A fan commented “obsessed with them!!! (love emojis)”



The fan-favorite couple was also spotted on a date following the Eras Tour Day 5, where they hit up the upscale restaurant, Koma in Singapore.

During dinner, the duo, joined by Swift's bandmates. Swift was wearing a white floral-patterned dress with high heels, while Kelce sported a laid-back Tommy Bahama-style shirt paired with gray slacks and black sandals.

In footage shared online, the lovebirds were seen embracing at a corner table, sipping on drinks and enjoying each other's company.

For those unversed, Swift's sold-out shows at the National Stadium in Singapore concluded on march 9.

She headed to Asia after performing in Australia last month, with Kelce joining her in Sydney also during the tour and they even shared a romantic date at Sydney Zoo too.