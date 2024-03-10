 
menu
Sunday, March 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date night post-concert

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, March 10, 2024

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces Romantic Night Out in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romantic Night Out in Singapore

Taylor Swift and the NFL star Travis Kelce took romance to new heights during their recent date night in Singapore. 

Despite their busy schedules, the power couple found time to explore the city during Swift's Eras Tour.

A fan captured the couple strolling hand in hand through a shopping center. 

Another picture showed the duo in a sweet exchange as Swift looked into Kelce's eyes lovingly. Taylor donned a navy mini dress with her blonde locks down, while Travis opted for a casual buttoned-up shirt and black jeans.

Social media erupted with admiration for the couple's adorable moments, praising their undeniable chemistry. A fan commented “obsessed with them!!! (love emojis)”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelces romantic night out in Singapore

The fan-favorite couple was also spotted on a date following the Eras Tour Day 5, where they hit up the upscale restaurant, Koma in Singapore. 

During dinner, the duo, joined by Swift's bandmates. Swift was wearing a white floral-patterned dress with high heels, while Kelce sported a laid-back Tommy Bahama-style shirt paired with gray slacks and black sandals.

In footage shared online, the lovebirds were seen embracing at a corner table, sipping on drinks and enjoying each other's company.

For those unversed, Swift's sold-out shows at the National Stadium in Singapore concluded on march 9. 

She headed to Asia after performing in Australia last month, with Kelce joining her in Sydney also during the tour and they even shared a romantic date at Sydney Zoo too. 

Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward video
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary video
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kim Kardashian goes makeup free and bares dark circles in new photo: See pic
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Kendall Jenner ‘eyes' to give her past another try
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery
Royal fans react to Kate Middleton's first photo after surgery