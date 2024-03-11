 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Melanie Walker

Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling’s I'm Just Ken's performance was more than kenough

Melanie Walker

Monday, March 11, 2024

Ryan Gosling steals the spotlight with I'm Just Ken's performance at Oscars 2024

Ryan Gosling brought the 'Kenergy' as he delivered a dazzling live performance of I’m Just Ken from the Barbie original soundtrack at the Oscars 2024.

While I’m Just Ken was nominated for best original song it was Billie Eilish’s What Was I Made For? which won the best original song award. 

The actor was clad in a sparkling pink suit and matching gloves and started off his performance by singing I’m Just Ken while sitting behind Margot Robbie, the Barbie star.

Ryan then made his way to the stage where he was joined by his fellow Ken actors Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and a handful of backup dancers. 

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash, 58 also showed up to execute the song's guitar solo.

Goslings La La Land co-star, Emma Stone also joined the performance.

Fans compared Gosling's performance with Marilyn Monroe's iconic Gentleman Prefer Blondes scene in which she performed Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend.

Barbie was nominated for eight awards, including best picture, best supporting actor for Gosling and two nods for best song but also fell victim to notable snubs from the Academy.

Its star Margot was not nominated for best actress, while Greta Gerwig was not nominated for best director.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell earned the best Original Song award for Barbie's What Was I Made For?.

