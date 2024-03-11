Meghan Markle's spiral into negativity branded quite an achievement

Meghan Markle has just been called out for her spiral into negativity

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s spiral into negativity has been branded a major achievement given the warm welcome she received on her wedding day.



Claims like this, regarding the Duchess of Sussex have been shared by author Michael Cole.

His comments have come in a lengthy piece for Express UK and features an in-depth look into the Duchess’ popularity levels.

The piece started with a few words that read, “The Duchess of Sussex thinks it is important to boost her image in Britain, which she sees as an important market for the not-for-profit foundation she set up with her husband Prince Harry, originally called Archewell but now re-branded Sussex.”

Read More: Meghan Markle social media return impossible due to ‘negative comments

However, “It would be difficult to exaggerate the present negativity surrounding Meghan in Britain,” Cole also went as far as to say during the piece.

Not to mention, “That is quite an achievement when you consider how she was welcomed and admired on her wedding day in 2018”.

Because “Sadly, from that moment on, it has been all downhill for the Sussexes, in public estimation both here and in America,” he also added before signing off.