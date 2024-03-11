 
menu
Monday, March 11, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle social media return impossible due to ‘negative comments'

Meghan Markle will refrain from social media return, saya an expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, March 11, 2024

Meghan Markle will not return to social media after her recent cries about online bullying.

The Duchess of Sussex, who admitted she felt devastated because of the social media bullying during her pregnancies, says she is disappointed.

Amid her comments, PR expert Rhea Freeman told us notes it is tough for the Duchess to return to the channels.

“This would be a very good idea, she doesn’t need to see the negative comments. They're not helpful or productive and she won’t change people's minds when they’re set on hating her,” she notes.

Meanwhile, PR firm CEO Michelby L. Whitehead adds: "Meghan's decision to step away from Instagram was a great decision from a public relations perspective," the publicity professional explained.

"In her role as Duchess of Sussex, it is imperative to maintain her integrity and a positive public image. Responding to any negative comments would mar her public perception.

Victoria, David Beckham mark Mother's Day
Victoria, David Beckham mark Mother's Day
Kate Middleton feeling 'comfortable' after surgery, royal expert claims
Kate Middleton feeling 'comfortable' after surgery, royal expert claims
Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
Lovers become caregivers as Bruce Willis fights dementia
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
No celeb ready to confirm Ryan Gosling remarks about Oscar gig?
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward video
Kate Middleton, Prince William support King Charles latest move related Prince Edward
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Meghan Markle's Princess Kate ‘baby brain' smear resurfaces after hit out at postpartum bullying
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary video
Priyanka Chopra advocates for cause via Netflix documentary
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Jennifer Garner planning John Miller engagement sans Jennifer Lopez?
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people
Ahead of Oscars Jimmy Kimmel talks about insulting people
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romantic night out in Singapore
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Nicky Hilton talks of Paris Hilton motherhood journey
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get emotional amid Kate Middleton's latest statement