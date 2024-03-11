Kanye West contemplates keeping Vultures 2 and 3 from streaming platforms

Kanye West is preparing to snub streaming platforms in a major decision

Kanye West is preparing to snub streaming platforms in a major decision

Kanye West is contemplating releasing Vultures Vol. 2 and 3 through his website first and then streaming platforms.

Ye shared his plans with a fan account titled “Yefanatics” in a DM conversation. The account shared screenshots of the conversation on Instagram.

In a screenshot from the conversation, Ye wrote, “Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com.

Ye believes that his whopping 20 million followers on Instagram will help him reach his target when it comes to selling the album on Yeezy.com.

He wrote: “I got 20 million Instagram followers. When 5% of my followers buy an album. That's 1 million albums sold. That's 300k more than the biggest album last year. We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it's possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally.”

This comes after Ye’s Vultures 1 debuted on No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it his 11th consecutive album to achieve the feat.