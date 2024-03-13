Neve Campbell played the titular character of Sidney Prescott in the first part of Scream, in 1996

Neve Campbell announces good news for her 'Scream' fans

Neve Campbell is set to reprise her original character in the Scream franchise.

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of a script as she penned: “I’m so excited to announce this news!!! Sidney Prescott is coming back!!!!"

Neve first played the titular character of Sidney in the first installment of Scream in 1996, and later returned for each of the sequels except for the sixth part, released in 2023.

She revealed in 2022 that she made the " difficult decision" to not reprise her role due to a contractual disagreement.

Now, she wrote in the caption of her social media announcement: “It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies.”

“My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled!!!” Neve added.

She also confirmed that Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 Scream movie, is directing the upcoming seventh installment of Scream.

"While I’ve been so incredibly lucky to make these films with both the master of horror Wes Craven and the wonderfully talented Matt and Tyler team, I’ve dreamt for many years of how amazing it would be to make one of these movies with Kevin Williamson at the helm. And now it’s happening, Kevin Williamson is going to direct Scream 7!" she wrote further.