Hollywood Walk of Fame on the way to honour Dr. Dre right next to Snoop Dogg's name at the Hollywood Blvd

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk

After Snoop Dogg joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame — it was expected his West Coast partner Dr. Dre would soon follow suit — now he does, interestingly, besides his ex-collaborator name on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.



Reports reveal the California rapper is set to be honoured with the 2,775th star on Hollywood Blvd and the star will be made public on March 19 in the category of Recording.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

She continued, “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence.”



Adding, “It is with great pride that we honour his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame.”

Doubling down on N.W.A legend’s supreme talent, the executive said, “Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music.”

“What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!”

In the meantime, Snoop Dogg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.