 
menu
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk

Hollywood Walk of Fame on the way to honour Dr. Dre right next to Snoop Dogg's name at the Hollywood Blvd

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre become neighbours at coveted sidewalk

After Snoop Dogg joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame — it was expected his West Coast partner Dr. Dre would soon follow suit — now he does, interestingly, besides his ex-collaborator name on the sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

Reports reveal the California rapper is set to be honoured with the 2,775th star on Hollywood Blvd and the star will be made public on March 19 in the category of Recording.

“Dr. Dre’s contributions to the music industry are undeniable and have left an indelible mark on popular culture,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

She continued, “As a producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Dr. Dre has continuously pushed boundaries and set new standards for excellence.”

Adding, “It is with great pride that we honour his incredible career and extraordinary impact by awarding him a star on the Walk of Fame.”

Doubling down on N.W.A legend’s supreme talent, the executive said, “Dr. Dre’s star will serve as a lasting symbol of his immense talent and enduring legacy in the world of music.”

“What is special regarding the location chosen for Dr. Dre’s star is that it will be next to the star of his long-time friend Snoop Dogg!”

In the meantime, Snoop Dogg received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Michael Culver, 'Star Wars' star breathes his last at 85
Michael Culver, 'Star Wars' star breathes his last at 85
Matthew Perry's stepfather makes shock admission
Matthew Perry's stepfather makes shock admission
Kanye West pulls unthinkable in latest album listening party video
Kanye West pulls unthinkable in latest album listening party
Ozzy Osbourne rejects Sharon, Jack's selection
Ozzy Osbourne rejects Sharon, Jack's selection
Renee Rapp and Towa Bird make red carpet debut as a couple
Renee Rapp and Towa Bird make red carpet debut as a couple
Who helped Ryan Gosling with the 2024 Oscars performance?
Who helped Ryan Gosling with the 2024 Oscars performance?
King Charles' royal coffers branded stingy: ‘Can't he afford a photo editor?'
King Charles' royal coffers branded stingy: ‘Can't he afford a photo editor?'
Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?
Will Meghan Markle relaunch her brand on IG amid fears of online bullying?
Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation video
Kate Middleton heartbroken over Prince George amid recuperation
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney video
Zendaya fronted series ‘Euphoria' gets major update from Sydney Sweeney
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Prince Harry or Meghan Markle: Who's got a bigger PR challenge in UK?
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit
Court makes major decision on Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt vineyard lawsuit