Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Ice Spice AGAIN replies troll calling out her Oscars' afterparty look

Ice Spice was dragged for donning a sheer black dress at Vanity Fair Oscars' party

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Ice Spice AGAIN replies troll calling out her Oscars afterparty look
Ice Spice AGAIN replies troll calling out her Oscars' afterparty look

Ice Spice might’ve lost her calm a bit too much.

The 24-year-old rapper clapped back at trolls that criticized her see-through gown at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ice, whose real name is Isis Naija Gasto, donned a black sheer dress with delicate lace detailing at the bodice that revealed her black undergarments beneath.

As some fans expressed their disappointment with her style, one netizen tweeted: “I wish her stylist would try harder… same lace bodysuit back to back.”

Clapping back at the user on Monday, Ice replied, “Lets see u b****** in custom dolce.”

However, after a while, the Barbie World hitmaker responded to the troller again in a follow-up tweet that read, “Srry 4 being a meanie i was only tryna hurt ur feelings bc u hurt mine :’P.”

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Ice reacted to a tweet defending her look which read: “Y’all are so annoying. Ariana [Grande] wore a half up n half down hairstyle for damnear 5yrs straight. what’s the issue?”

