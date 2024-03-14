 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kylie Jenner struggles to sell $18 million home?

Kylie Jenner has just sparked a number of fears surrounding her finances

Melanie Walker

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kylie Jenner Struggles to Sell her $18 Million Home?

The Reality Star, Kylie Jenner recently reduced the price of her $18 Million Home which has been up for sale since 2022.

As a result, conspiracy theories are swirling on social media about Kylie being secretly broke and her struggle with the mansion convinced few fans of the fact that she is not as wealthy as perceived.

For those unversed, the mogul has multiple homes in Southern California and a combined net worth $80 million.

But one of the Tik Toker @michelletok put her theory forward explaining the potential reason behind Kylie's involvement with different business ventures and endorsement deals.

"I think that these celebrities are not as wealthy as we think they are especially Kylie Jenner, not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything." the Tik Toker claimed in a recent viral post.

@michelletok #stitch with @Jordan T. Alexander: Celebrities like #KylieJenner and #EllenDegeneres are just like us! They’re living well beyond their means. ???? #popculturenews ♬ original sound - michelle | pop culture & ✨????????

She continued, “Not that Kylie Jenner is struggling or anything. I don’t think she is close to being homeless, but I think that she lives well beyond her means and that is why she has a new business venture every two to five days.”

“She needs money to upkeep her lifestyle,” she further added in the video.

Jenner and her ex-Travis Scott, 32, bought the mansion for $13.45 million in 2018. They first listed the house at $21.9 million, then after four months cut the price to $20 million.

The mansion was taken off from the market for a short period of time as well, but then resurfaced with more of a reduced price of $17.9 million.

