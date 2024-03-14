Benzino desperately craves Eminem's attention?

 
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Benzino aims Eminem as he enjoys the latest track of the latter as a response to his threats

Thursday, March 14, 2024

It seems Benzino wants Eminem's attention desperately. The feud between the two rappers is well known. But, a recent track of Slim Shady where he briefly mentioned the former led to a flurry of responses.

It comes after the Grammy winner released a track on the compilation of Lyrical Lemonade titled All is Yellow in January where he dissed the record producer.

But, in a strange turn of events, the Boston rapper took the latest release of the Lose Yourself rapstar video of Doomsday Pt.2 as a response to his previous duo of diss tracks where he threatened to release the third track if he didn’t respond, per All Hip Hop.

“He finally responded!” the 58-year-old exclaimed adorning his tweets with several laughing emojis.

Unsatisfied, Benzino took a potshot at Eminem claiming he may have gone for under a knife given his facial appearance in the music video.

“Can someone tell me what in the plastic surgery happened to his face??” he asked.

“He looks like a waking corpse. Nah…this ain’t it. RAP ELVIS DESTROYED [Eminem].”


