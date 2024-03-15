Prince William also delivered a moving speech at the prize ceremony for the Diana Legacy Award

Prince William celebrates 25 years of the Diana Award

Prince William celebrated 25 years of the Diana Award with a moving speech at the prize ceremony on Thursday night.



The Prince of Wales attended the event at the Science Museum in London where he also presented awards to 20 recipients.

The future king said of his late mother Princess Diana: “She taught me that everyone has the potential to give something back; that everyone in need deserves a supporting hand in life.”

He further said: “That legacy is something that both Catherine and I have sought to focus on through our work, as have the 50,000 young people who have received a Diana Award over the past 25 years.

“I am so proud to see this belief of my mother’s manifested in the amazing young people receiving the Legacy Award tonight.”

Later, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter and shared a glimpse into the event, saying: “Celebrating 25 years of The Diana Award - one of the most prestigious accolades for young people committed to social action.”

He further said, “A pleasure and a privilege to meet the 20 Legacy Award recipients honoured tonight, learning more about their work promoting human excellence and inspiring the next generation around the world.”



