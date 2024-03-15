 
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton caused the world to go completely mad

Experts are of the opinion that Kate Middleton has caused the entire world to go ‘completely mad’

Royal experts have begun to think the world has been going ‘completely mad’ since the most photographed woman in the world, Kate Middleton, chose to remain mum about her health issues.

All of these claims have been issued by royal editor Hannah Furness.

She broke it all down in a candid piece for The Telegraph.

It began with the expert wrote, “I don’t say this lightly, but at this point the world seems to have gone mad. Regular readers of this newsletter – or indeed anyone not living under a rock – will know that the Royal family has not had a quiet or easy few years.”

“Breaking news has followed breaking news of birth, death, reign change, estrangement, drama, scandal, fury and occasional outrage.”

“Nothing, however, has come close to the hysteria and global conspiracy theory of the Princess of Wales and her short (in the grand scheme of things) absence from public life.”

For those still unversed, this is all in reaction to the Wales’ decision to stay mum about the health of Kate Middleton since her planned abdominal surgery.

What unraveled as a result was a slew of conspiracy theories and comparisons with King Charles who was open about his cancer in comparison to the ‘planned’ procedure of the future Queen.

