Photo: Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'

Jelly Roll, who is a country musician, recently opened up about his past regrets.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, Jelly confessed that he wishes that he had never gotten all tatted up.

Starting the discussion, the singer told the outlet, “I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them.”

He continued to explain, “Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’” he said of his ‘naïve’ decision.

The singing sensation adamantly remarked, “I hate them all.”

Dishing details about his least favorite work of art, the Wild One crooner said, “It was a little excessive,” unveiling it to be a baby smoking a blunt.

“I got a tattoo on my back that is what they call a pick-and-poke,’ where they just pick and poke it and it’s Jesus on a cross. And let me tell you how bad it is,” he also addressed.

He concluded, “The first time my wife saw me without a shirt she asked me did I have Elvis tattooed on my back. And I had to let her know, close but not Elvis, it’s Jesus.”