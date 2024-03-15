 
Friday, March 15, 2024
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'

Friday, March 15, 2024

Photo: Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'

Jelly Roll, who is a country musician, recently opened up about his past regrets.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, Jelly confessed that he wishes that he had never gotten all tatted up.

Starting the discussion, the singer told the outlet, “I regret 98% of these tattoos, 97, almost all of them.”

He continued to explain, “Like core philosophies are rooted in my life when I was 17 and now I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’” he said of his ‘naïve’ decision.

The singing sensation adamantly remarked, “I hate them all.”

Dishing details about his least favorite work of art, the Wild One crooner said, “It was a little excessive,” unveiling it to be a baby smoking a blunt.

“It was a little excessive,” he even quipped. 

“I got a tattoo on my back that is what they call a pick-and-poke,’ where they just pick and poke it and it’s Jesus on a cross. And let me tell you how bad it is,” he also addressed. 

Recalling an incident between his wife and him, Jelly mentioned,

He concluded, “The first time my wife saw me without a shirt she asked me did I have Elvis tattooed on my back. And I had to let her know, close but not Elvis, it’s Jesus.” 

