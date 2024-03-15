 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

file footage

Prince Harry and Prince William’s ways truly parted when they tied knots with very different women, per a royal expert.

Harry and William fell out when the Duke of Sussex made claims of mistreatment against his brother and the Royal Family in his memoir Spare and Netflix series Harry and Meghan.

Royal expert Tom Quinn says the brothers were very close growing up, but their marriages to Kate and Meghan caused an everlasting rift between them

"It’s extraordinary when you think how close William and Harry were as children, and in their early teens, but their marriages, to very different women, changed the chemistry of the relationship, and there is no going back,” he told The Mirror.

"Growing up in the royal family with all the deference the two boys experienced has produced two very proud men – neither is prepared to back down and be the first to extend an olive branch. This is partly because they both feel special - as if being a member of the royal family is an achievement rather than a matter of the luck of birth, but it also has to do with losing their mother when they were so young," he added.

Princess Diana’s death came when the Prince of Wales was only 15 and Harry was just 12. Tom says the duo’s emotional growth was stunted due to their mother’s absence.

Read more: Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry

Tom explained: "I spoke to a former Kensington Palace staffer who said both William and Harry's emotional development stopped when their mother died. So, they don't have the emotional maturity now to let bygones be bygones."

Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton staffer reactions to abdominal surgery exposed
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake video
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance