George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson

George Strait received a heartfelt tribute from the pop and rock singer, Kelly Clarkson, during a segment titled Kellyoke, on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Because Of You crooner performed her own rendition of the classic country song, Carrying Your Love With Me, from his album of the same name.

“'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me, West Virginia down to Tennessee. I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed Carryin' your love with me,” Clarkson sang.

Strait released his album on April 22, 1997, which gave the King of Country some of his most renowned songs, including, Amarillo by Morning, Check Yes or No, Write This Down and All My Ex’s Live in Texas.



Kelly Clarkson performed her take of the powerful ballad on her show which marks her latest country genre-oriented performance.

The TV personality also invited Lainey Wilson to her show previously, where the two performed a duet of CMA Entertainer of the Year’s latest single, Country’s Cool Again.

George Strait’s album, Carrying Your Love With Me, was the artist’s 17th country music album, which was certified platinum three times by the RIAA. It also received a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Country Album, back in 1998.