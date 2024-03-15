 
menu
Friday, March 15, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson

By
Eloise Wells Morin
|

Friday, March 15, 2024

George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson
George Strait receives sweet tribute from Kelly Clarkson

George Strait received a heartfelt tribute from the pop and rock singer, Kelly Clarkson, during a segment titled Kellyoke, on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Because Of You crooner performed her own rendition of the classic country song, Carrying Your Love With Me, from his album of the same name.

“'Cause I'm carryin' your love with me, West Virginia down to Tennessee. I'll be movin' with the good Lord's speed Carryin' your love with me,” Clarkson sang.

Strait released his album on April 22, 1997, which gave the King of Country some of his most renowned songs, including, Amarillo by Morning, Check Yes or No, Write This Down and All My Ex’s Live in Texas.

Kelly Clarkson performed her take of the powerful ballad on her show which marks her latest country genre-oriented performance.

The TV personality also invited Lainey Wilson to her show previously, where the two performed a duet of CMA Entertainer of the Year’s latest single, Country’s Cool Again.

George Strait’s album, Carrying Your Love With Me, was the artist’s 17th country music album, which was certified platinum three times by the RIAA. It also received a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Country Album, back in 1998.

Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Jelly Roll reveals an early life regret: 'I hate them all'
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake video
Princess Kate's office will ‘clear out' members responsible for photoshop mistake
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Kate Middleton needs to break out of royal soap opera, expert pleads
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan video
Prince Harry and William's bond forever damaged after marriages with Kate, Meghan
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Justin Timberlake's wife reveals the truth about her kids
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle ‘never would have ended up' in photoshop row like Princess Kate
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
Meghan Markle's genius ‘marketing' ploy with new brand revealed
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
GLAAD Media Awards honour Renee Rapp, RuPaul, Oprah Winfrey
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Prince William sticking his head in an exploding volcano rather than bonding with Harry
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
Piers Morgan finally reacts to Meghan Markle's return to social media
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
How Kim Kardashian really feels about getting married amid Odell Beckham Jr. romance
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton? video
Meghan Markle wanting to take down Kate Middleton?