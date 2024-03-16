Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy

Cara Delevingne has good news to share after her house in Studio City, California went up in flames.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress-model’s house was engulfed by a massive fire, causing the roof to collapse.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cara shared a picture of her two cats and claimed they had died in the fire.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have,” she had written.

However, in a new update, the Paper Towns actress revealed that her cats are fine and thanked the firefighters for saving them.

“They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters” she penned with a heart emoji.

Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that it took 94 firefighters to put out the flames at the backside of her 6,650-square-foot home. Moreover they also shared the blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and developed into "a deep-seated attic fire."

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” their statement continued, according to PEOPLE.