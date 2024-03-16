 
menu
Saturday, March 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy

By
Melanie Walker
|

Saturday, March 16, 2024

Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy
Cara Delevingne breaks good news amid house fire tragedy

Cara Delevingne has good news to share after her house in Studio City, California went up in flames.

On Friday, the 31-year-old actress-model’s house was engulfed by a massive fire, causing the roof to collapse.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Cara shared a picture of her two cats and claimed they had died in the fire.

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye so cherish what you have,” she had written.

However, in a new update, the Paper Towns actress revealed that her cats are fine and thanked the firefighters for saving them.

“They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters” she penned with a heart emoji.

Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that it took 94 firefighters to put out the flames at the backside of her 6,650-square-foot home. Moreover they also shared the blaze consumed one room in the back of the house and developed into "a deep-seated attic fire."

“Crews confirmed all occupants were out of the home, and then pulled back into defensive mode due to the long duration of heavy fire exposing the structural members,” their statement continued, according to PEOPLE.

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan are back together?

Romeo Beckham, Mia Regan are back together?
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'subtly' refute breakup rumors?

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet 'subtly' refute breakup rumors?
Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment

Jason Momoa spills the tea about THAT 'Aquaman' moment
Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit

Kelly Clarkson drags ex Brandon Blackstock in a million-dollar lawsuit
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid display PDA in front of other celebs
Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare

Truth behind Bobbi Althoff's removal from Drake's party laid bare
Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media

Cara Delevingne shares tragic news on social media
Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life

Jason Momoa welcomes a fresh approach in life
Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video

Jelly Roll unveils brand new music video
Denzel Washington starrer '2 Guns' is adaptation of THIS comic

Denzel Washington starrer '2 Guns' is adaptation of THIS comic
Dua Lipa details her ‘wildest dreams and manifestations'

Dua Lipa details her ‘wildest dreams and manifestations'
Willie Nelson announces exciting new album 'The Border'

Willie Nelson announces exciting new album 'The Border'