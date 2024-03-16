 
Saturday, March 16, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton overshadows King Charles with bizarre controversy

William Blythe Haynes
Saturday, March 16, 2024

Kate Middleton has entered into King Charles’ bad books after she garnered unwanted attention by editing her Mother’s Day photo.

While the Princess of Wales remains missing from public view, a Royal expert believes Charles is the one struggling amid multiple controversies.

In a piece for news.au.com, Daniela Elser wrote that disorder has resurfaced in the Royal family, with Prince William and Kate, unexpectedly causing.

“And it is King Charles who is paying the price,” she added. “I wouldn’t be surprised if the prince and princess are the newest entries in His Majesty’s bad books.”

“This is truly an extraordinary - and shocking - turn of events. The Waleses being essentially called out by major news agencies takes us truly into uncharted, bizzarro waters.

But more importantly for One’s Bad Book, this is a disaster for Charles. If there is one rule in the royal family, it’s never overshadow the monarch.

“No outshining or eclipsing whoever wears the crown, and especially not when they have a big address to give.”

