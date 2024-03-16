Prince William breaks silence on social media as Meghan Markle returns to Instagram

Prince William has issued his first personal statement a day after Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand with return to Instagram.



The future king took to X, formerly Twitter handle and called on people to "come together and unite against extremism."

In a statement in remembrance of the 2019 terrorist attack which killed 51 people in a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Prince William said “Five years on from the terrorist attack in Christchurch, my thoughts are with the families and friends of those lost, those injured and the entire Muslim community in New Zealand who responded to this horrific event with such courage and fortitude.

“When I visited Christchurch in the weeks that followed, I was struck by the unity forged by an attack which aimed to sow division. It is a constant reminder to me of why we must come together and unite against extremism. W.”

This is Prince William’s first personal statement on social media after his sister-in-law returned to Instagram with a lifestyle brand.

Meghan Markle has garnered over 455,000 followers on Instagram in two days with nine posts.