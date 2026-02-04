'Formula 1' CEO addresses potential sequel of Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie

Brad Pitt's 'F1' movie also features Damson Idris and Javier Bardem

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali joined Apple TV Executive on Tuesday at the streaming giant’s inaugural press day in Santa Monica.

The duo had a chat during and also spoke about the possibility of the next F1 movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski.

During the Q&A session, a question popped on the iPad Cue held in his hand. All the press questions were submitted in the iPad.

The Apple TV executive read out loud, “It’s my favourite question of all, and it’s kind of a boomerang because both of us will answer: Is there going to be another Formula 1 movie given the success and how great the first movie was.”

Domenicali immediately answered, “Stay tuned.”

The CEO shared that they will soon update fans something more about the sequel, at the moment, they are just taking in more time to digest the success of the first movie because it was something very unique.

Stefano stated, “And if you want to think of a new one, it has to be really, very, very good. Therefore, if this will happen, it will not be for next year. But maybe next year we’re going to be here [at the press day], and hopefully we have something more to announce [then].”

Directed by Joseph, F1: Movie turned out to be a big success in 2025. It featured Hollywood star Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon, Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.