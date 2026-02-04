Ellen DeGeneres splashes millions on Montecito home near Harry and Meghan

Ellen DeGeneres has spent quite a hefty amount after purchasing a new mansion in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, California.

It has been reported that the home was bought from movie producer Brian Grazer in an off-market deal, which closed in November for $27.4 million.

The veteran host, best known for fronting The Ellen DeGeneres Show for over two decades, and her her 53-year-old wife Portia de Rossi will be spend only part of their time in the Southern California community, People reported.

'She's not moving back to the U.S. but will continue to split her time between both the U.K. and Montecito,' a source told the site.

Montecito holds special place for Ellen, as her close-knit friends Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Aniston, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, reside there.

The Hollywood veteran has reportedly been 'missing' California, as it has been over a year since the former talk show host moved to England in search of a better life, People added.

This comes after reports that Ellen was unhappy Donald Trump had won a second time as as President of the United States and that she wanted to leave the country.