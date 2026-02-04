'Tell Me lies': Cat Missal breaks down Bree's emotional turning point

Bree’s emotional journey takes center stage in the latest episode of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies.

Portrayed by Cat Missal, the character navigates complicated relationships and personal turmoil in season three, sending fans through an intense rollercoaster.

This week, Bree struggles with her boyfriend Evan while establishing a connection with his friend Wrigley. The episode dives deeper into their bond, following the reveal of their secret romance in the timeline earlier this season.

Missal described the chemistry between the two characters as undeniable, noting that “there’s a relatability between them. There’s something unspoken that exists beneath everything.”

The episode also shows Bree confronting the aftermath of her affair with professor Oliver. She goes to his house expecting a confrontation, only to have a heart-to-heart with Oliver’s wife, Marianne.

During the emotional encounter, Bree exposes a disturbing truth: Oliver’s latest student target, Amanda, is only 17, highlighting the ongoing tension and stakes in her storyline.

Bree and Wrigley’s connection extends beyond romance. Both carry deep personal grief, from Bree’s challenging upbringing and fractured family to Wrigley’s own struggles.

This shared vulnerability makes their relationship one of the most compelling arcs this season.

With only two episodes left in the season, the stakes are rising. Co-star Costa D’Angelo hinted that the finale will be intense, saying it’s “insane” and promising it will leave viewers stunned.

The first six episodes of the season three are now streaming on Hulu.