 
Geo News

'Tell Me lies': Cat Missal breaks down Bree's emotional turning point

Cat Missal's character faces emotional turmoil in season 3

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 04, 2026

Tell Me lies: Cat Missal breaks down Brees emotional turning point
'Tell Me lies': Cat Missal breaks down Bree's emotional turning point

Bree’s emotional journey takes center stage in the latest episode of Hulu’s Tell Me Lies.

Portrayed by Cat Missal, the character navigates complicated relationships and personal turmoil in season three, sending fans through an intense rollercoaster.

This week, Bree struggles with her boyfriend Evan while establishing a connection with his friend Wrigley. The episode dives deeper into their bond, following the reveal of their secret romance in the timeline earlier this season.

Missal described the chemistry between the two characters as undeniable, noting that “there’s a relatability between them. There’s something unspoken that exists beneath everything.”

The episode also shows Bree confronting the aftermath of her affair with professor Oliver. She goes to his house expecting a confrontation, only to have a heart-to-heart with Oliver’s wife, Marianne.

During the emotional encounter, Bree exposes a disturbing truth: Oliver’s latest student target, Amanda, is only 17, highlighting the ongoing tension and stakes in her storyline.

Bree and Wrigley’s connection extends beyond romance. Both carry deep personal grief, from Bree’s challenging upbringing and fractured family to Wrigley’s own struggles.

This shared vulnerability makes their relationship one of the most compelling arcs this season.

With only two episodes left in the season, the stakes are rising. Co-star Costa D’Angelo hinted that the finale will be intense, saying it’s “insane” and promising it will leave viewers stunned.

The first six episodes of the season three are now streaming on Hulu.

Ellen DeGeneres splashes millions on Montecito home near Harry and Meghan video
Ellen DeGeneres splashes millions on Montecito home near Harry and Meghan
Shaboozey releases passionate defence for Grammys speech about immigrants
Shaboozey releases passionate defence for Grammys speech about immigrants
Jesy Nelson breaks down in emotional interview over twin's life limiting condition video
Jesy Nelson breaks down in emotional interview over twin's life limiting condition
Mark Ruffalo breaks silence on rumours of getting fired from 'Disney' video
Mark Ruffalo breaks silence on rumours of getting fired from 'Disney'
Who was Elyse Donalson? A look into her life and career
Who was Elyse Donalson? A look into her life and career
Timothée Chalamet appears in Paris after surprising Epstein links emerge
Timothée Chalamet appears in Paris after surprising Epstein links emerge
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence with strong message after Nelson Peltz statement video
Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence with strong message after Nelson Peltz statement
Harrison Ford teases retirement with fitting 'Shrinking' conclusion
Harrison Ford teases retirement with fitting 'Shrinking' conclusion